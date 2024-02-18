Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $105,679.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $105,679.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $417,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

