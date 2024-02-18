Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,805 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Annexon worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANNX. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Annexon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

