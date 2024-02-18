Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Lessened by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,858 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 118.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,567,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. 1,686,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

