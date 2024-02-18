Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 45,760 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,760 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 207,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,299. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

