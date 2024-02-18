Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,491 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.59. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

