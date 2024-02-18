Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 194,816 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRBU

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.