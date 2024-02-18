Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,674,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $14,450,000.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,449. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

