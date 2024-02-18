Muzinich & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital makes up about 0.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 423,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.82%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

