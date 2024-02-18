ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stake Reduced by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,477 shares during the period. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

