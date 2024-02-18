Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,369 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,472 shares of company stock worth $4,736,536 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $49.23. 394,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

