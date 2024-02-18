Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,523,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,941,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,338,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 253,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,601. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

