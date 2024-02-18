Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,523,000. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,941,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,338,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLNO
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.