Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech accounts for approximately 2.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,280. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

