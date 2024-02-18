Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 200,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 182.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.