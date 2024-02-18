Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,218,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.