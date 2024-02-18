BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $794.00. The company had a trading volume of 393,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

