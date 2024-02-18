Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $8,722,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

