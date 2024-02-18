Columbia Asset Management Has $686,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 85,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,303,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.44. 2,376,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

