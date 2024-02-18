QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

QCOM stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

