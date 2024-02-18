Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment comprises approximately 0.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidus Investment worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,303. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

