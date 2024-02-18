MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. MidCap Financial Investment accounts for approximately 1.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 268,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

