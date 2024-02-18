FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 6.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
NYSE:FSK remained flat at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
