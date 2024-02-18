Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 17,910 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for about 2.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BCSF remained flat at $15.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,522. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

