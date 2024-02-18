Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 3.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 367,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

