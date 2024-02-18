CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592,627 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 3.76% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $56,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,347,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

