CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $66,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

