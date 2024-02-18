CI Investments Inc. Sells 70,488 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,488 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $61,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BATRK traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 162,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,639. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

