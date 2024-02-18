CI Investments Inc. Purchases 164,253 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 841,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $77,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,244. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

