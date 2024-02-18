Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $70,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 747,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 251,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 328,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 227.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

