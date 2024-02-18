CI Investments Inc. Has $78.39 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.94% of Hess Midstream worth $78,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

