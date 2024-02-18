CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,385 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $115,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.28. 882,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

