CI Investments Inc. Has $128.66 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.75% of Jacobs Solutions worth $128,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. 900,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,916. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.