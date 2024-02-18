VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $124,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 8,178,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

