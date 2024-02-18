Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $352.41

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $352.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00116515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

