Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.06.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

