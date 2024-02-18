Glenview Trust co Buys 8,240 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.