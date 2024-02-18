Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,485. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

