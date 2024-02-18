Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $9,372,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 895,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.