Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. 12,668,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,942,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.