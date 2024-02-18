Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,884 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %
TTE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 1,664,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
