CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565,349 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Williams Companies worth $134,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.31. 7,773,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,113. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

