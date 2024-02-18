American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805,324 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $176,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.43. 1,854,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,280. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

