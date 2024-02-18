iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

