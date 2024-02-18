Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,718 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,704,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $177.38. 376,158 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

