Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average is $412.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

