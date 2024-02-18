Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,162. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

