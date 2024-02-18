Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420,475 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.45. 435,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

