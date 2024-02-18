Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 13,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,549. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

