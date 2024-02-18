Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.