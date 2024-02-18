Pearl River Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $614.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,891. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.