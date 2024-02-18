Columbia Asset Management Has $4.55 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $352.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.